Stock Market Opening January 23: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,868.20 & Nifty Above 21,700

Stock Market Opening January 20: Indices Open in Green

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 71,868.20, up by 444.55 points, and Nifty at 21,732.55, up by 160.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,437.55, up by 379.35 points or 0.82 per cent

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC, and PowerGrid were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

Earnings

Axis Bank, Indus Tower, JSW Energy, Havells India, L&T Finance Holdings, Mahanagar Gas, REC, Tata Elxsi, Karnataka Bank, United Spirits, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Glenmark Life Science, Granules India, ICRA, Indoco Remedies, Pidilite Industries, Hitachi Energy, Route Mobile are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Market on Last Saturday

The benchmark indices ended lower on Saturday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,423.65, down by 259.58 points or 0.36 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,585.70, shedding 36.70 points or 0.17 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 407.35 points or 0.89 per cent at 46,108.50.

Global Markets

The US matrkets on Monday ended on a positive note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went up by 138.01 points, or 0.36 per cent, reaching 38,001.81. The S&P 500 increased by 10.62 points, or 0.22 per cent, reaching 4,850.43, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 49.32 points, or 0.32 per cent, closing at 15,360.29.

Oil Price

Oil prices were trading slightly lower on Tuesday early hours. Brent crude futures dropped by 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to reach US dollar 79.92 per barrel at 0125 GMT. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) fell by 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent at US dollar 74.66 per barrel.