Stock Market Opening January 16: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 73,195.86 & Nifty Below 22,100

Markets In Red | Representative Image

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 73,195.86, down by 132.08 points, and Nifty at 22,054.55,down by 42.90 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 48,071.80, down by 86.50 points or 0.18 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, and JSW Steel were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Earnings

HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, L&T Technology, Hathway Cable & Datacom, ICICI Securities, Jindal Saw, Bank of Maharashtra, C E Info System, Network 18 Media & Investment, TV18 were among the majors to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Market on Monday

The indices on Monday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,327.94, up by 759.49 points or 1.05 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,110.45, up 215.90 points or 0.99 per cent, achieving an all-time high. Nifty Bank gained 519.60 points or 1.09per cent at 48,229.40.

Global markets

Asian markets opened on a lower note on Tuesday: Japan's Nikkei 225 down 203.29 points, reaching 35,698.50; Hong Kong's Hang shed 110.89 points, trading at 16,105.44, while South Korea's KOSPI fell 21.92 points, reaching 2,504.07.

Oil prices

The oil prices were trading slightly higher on Tuesday. Brent crude futures increased by 12 cents, or approximately 0.2 per cent, reaching US dollar 78.27 per barrel at 0002 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude experienced a 17-cent decrease, or 0.2 per cent, settling at US dollar 72.52 per barrel.