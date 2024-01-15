 Stock Market Closing January 15: With Sensex At 73,327.94, Nifty Above 22,000; Indices End At Record High
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Market Closing January 15: With Sensex At 73,327.94, Nifty Above 22,000; Indices End At Record High

Stock Market Closing January 15: With Sensex At 73,327.94, Nifty Above 22,000; Indices End At Record High

From the Sensex pack, Wipro, HCL Tech, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers whereas Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, LT, Tata Motors, and Axis Bank were among the major laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Green |

The indices on Monday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,327.94, up by 759.49 points or 1.05 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,110.45, up 215.90 points or 0.99 per cent, achieving an all-time high.

Nifty Bank gained 519.60 points or 1.09per cent at 48,229.40.

From the Sensex pack, Wipro, HCL Tech, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers whereas Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, LT, Tata Motors, and Axis Bank were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Wipro, ONGC, HCL Tech, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers whereas HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv, and Eicher Motors were among the losers.

Read Also
Stock Market Opening January 15: Indices Open At Record High; Sensex At 73,049.87 & Nifty Above...
article-image

Markets on Monday morning

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 73,049.87, up by 481.42 points, and Nifty at 22,028.45, up by 133.90 points, achieving an all-time high. Nifty scaled from 21,000 to 22,000 in 25 sessions, marking its third-best performance with a 1,000-point gain. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,911.30, up by 201.50 points or 0.42 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stock Market Closing January 15: With Sensex At 73,327.94, Nifty Above 22,000; Indices End At Record...

Stock Market Closing January 15: With Sensex At 73,327.94, Nifty Above 22,000; Indices End At Record...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Excel Realty N Infra Net Profit Falls To ₹0.42 Cr; Nelco Net Profit Rises...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Excel Realty N Infra Net Profit Falls To ₹0.42 Cr; Nelco Net Profit Rises...

Amitabh Bachchan's Ayodhya Plot Is 7-Star Development By Abhinandan Lodha; Check What All It Has To...

Amitabh Bachchan's Ayodhya Plot Is 7-Star Development By Abhinandan Lodha; Check What All It Has To...

TCS Plans To Cut U.S. Dependence, Eyes Markets In Europe, Japan, Latin America

TCS Plans To Cut U.S. Dependence, Eyes Markets In Europe, Japan, Latin America

WPI Inflation Rises To 0.73% In December Driven By Sharp Increase In Food Prices

WPI Inflation Rises To 0.73% In December Driven By Sharp Increase In Food Prices