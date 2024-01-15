Stock Market Opening January 15: Indices Open At Record High; Sensex At 73,049.87 & Nifty Above 22,000

Stock Market Opening January 15: Indices Open in Green | File

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 73,049.87, up by 481.42 points, and Nifty at 22,028.45, up by 133.90 points, achieving an all-time high.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,911.30, up by 201.50 points or 0.42 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Infosys were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas ICICI Bank was among the laggards.

Market on Friday

The indices on Friday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,568.45, up by 847.27 points or 1.18 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,894.55, up 247.35 points or 1.14 per cent, achieving an all-time high. Nifty Bank gained 271.45 points or 0.57 per cent at 47,709.80.

Global Markets

The US markets on Friday closed as follows: the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.31 per cent to 37,592.98, while the S&P 500 rose 0.08 per cent to 4,783.83, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 0.02 per cent to 14,972.76.

Asian markets opened on Friday with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 210.83 points, reaching 35,787.94. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 135.13 points, trading at 16,109.45, while South Korea's KOSPI fell by 2.98 points, reaching 2,522.07.

Oil prices

During early trade Monday, Brent crude futures dropped 0.4 per cent to US dollar 77.98 a barrel, down 31 cents, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4 per cent to US dollar 72.36 a barrel, a decline of 32 cents after a nearly 1 per cent increase in the previous session.