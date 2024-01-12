 Stock Market Closing January 12: With Sensex At 72,568.45, Nifty Above 21,850; Indices End At Record High
From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Wipro, and TCS were among the major gainers whereas PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv, Ultratech Cement, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Green |

The indices on Friday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,568.45, up by 847.27 points or 1.18 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,894.55, up 247.35 points or 1.14 per cent, achieving an all-time high.

Nifty Bank gained 271.45 points or 0.57 per cent at 47,709.80.

From the Nifty pack, Infosys, ONGC, LTIM, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were the major gainers whereas Apollo Hospital, Cipla, UltraTech Cement, PowerGrid, and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

Markets on Friday morning

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 72,025.99, up by 304.81 points, and Nifty at 21,734.70, up by 87.50 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,511.95, up by 73.60 points or 0.16 per cent.

