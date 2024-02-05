 Stock Market Opening February 5: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 72,069.47 & Nifty Below 21,850
Stock Market Opening February 5: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 72,069.47 & Nifty Below 21,850

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, NTPC, Asian Paint, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas SBI, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Wipro, and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Indices End Day In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened lower on Monday with Sensex at 72,069.47, down by 16.16 points, and Nifty at 21,839.45, down by 13.25  points.

Market on Friday

The indices on Friday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,085.63, up by 440.33 points or 0.61 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,853.80, up 156.35 or 0.72 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 156.35 points or 0.47 per cent at 45,970.95.

Earnings

Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Consumer Care, Barbeque nation, Ideaforge Technology, Tata Chemicals, TVS Supply, Varun Beverages, are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Tata Motors Net Profit Rises To ₹7,145.43 Cr; Bikaji Foods Net Profit Jumps...
article-image

Global Markets

On Monday, Asian markets were trading lower: Japan's Nikkei 225 went up by 169.70 points, reaching 36,327.72; Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 148.82 points, trading at 15,384.74, and South Korea's KOSPI down by 38.13 points, reaching 2,577.18.

The US markers on Friday ended on a higher note. The S&P 500 went up by 1.07 per cent and closed the day at 4,958.61 points. The Nasdaq increased by 1.74 per cent to reach 15,628.95 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a 0.35 per cent rise, closing at 38,654.42 points.

Oil prices

On Monday, oil prices were trading as: Brent crude futures increased by 8 cents to US dollar 77.41 per barrel at 0131 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures remained unchanged at US dollar 72.28 per barrel.

