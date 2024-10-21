Stock Market Mahurat Trading 2024: Know Key Details About Special Trading Session For Sensex & Nifty

One of India's most important holidays is Diwali, also known as Deepawali. It represents the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and light over darkness.

People who trade during this hour are thought to have a higher chance of becoming wealthy and prosperous all year long. The majority of people prefer to purchase stocks as a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi during this time, which usually occurs on the evening of Diwali.

What is mahurat trading?

Every year on Diwali, an auspicious one-hour special trading session is held called Muhurat Trading. The Hindu calendar year, or Samvat, begins with this session. It will be the start of Samvat 2081 this time.

The word 'muhurat' in Hindi refers to an "auspicious period" for any important task.

During the mahurat, trading would take place in a number of different segments, including equity, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB).

Mahrat trading 2024

According to NSE and BSE circulars, the Muhurat Trading session in honor of Diwali will take place on Friday, November 1, 2024.

According to the BSE circular, the 'First Block Window' will take place from 05:30 to 05:45 p.m. Between 5:45 and 6 p.m., both exchanges will have their pre-open session. Between 6 and 7 p.m., the market will be open as usual.

Market performance in last mahurat trading

The 30-share BSE Sensex increased by 354.77 points, or 0.55 per cent, during the most recent Muhurat trading session, closing at 65,259.45. On the first trading session of Samvat 2080, 28 of its components were in the green.

The National Stock Exchange's broader Nifty 50 gained 100.20 points, or 0.52 per cent, to close at 19,525.55, driven by increases in shares of energy, infrastructure, and IT. Up to 43 Nifty 50 stocks ended the day in the positive territory and 7 in the negative territory.