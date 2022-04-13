Stock market indices open on positive note; Sensex up over 260 points, Nifty holds above 17,600

The benchmark stock indices opened positive note amid positive global cues on April 13.

At 09:16 AM, the Sensex was up 267.36 points or 0.46 percent at 58,843.73. The Nifty was up 83.40 points or 0.48 percent at 17,613.70. About 1,705 shares have advanced, 332 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:28 AM IST