 Stock Market Closing March 5: Sensex At 73,677.13, Nifty Below 22,300; Indices End Day In Red
Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Indices End In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The indices on Tuesday closed on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,677.13, down by 195.16 points or 0.26 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,356.30, down 49.30 or 0.22 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 124.90 points or 0.26 per cent at 47,581.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Sun Pharma, and NTPC were among the major gainers whereas Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Infosys, and TCS were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, SBI and ONGC were the major gainers. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Infosys, and TCS were among the losers.

Jeff Bezos Dethrones Elon Musk In Billionaire Battle To Become World's Richest Person Again; Who Are...
article-image

Market on Tuesday morning

The Indian markets opened in a Red on Tuesday with Sensex at 73,611.27, down by 261.02 points, and Nifty at 22,332.65, down by 83.95 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,211.25 also down by 244.85 points.

