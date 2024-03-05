Jeff Bezos Dethrones Elon Musk In Billionaire Battle To Become World's Richest Person Again; Who Are Other Top 10 Billionaires

Jeff Bezos Dethrones Elon Musk In Billionaire Battle |

Amazon's founder and business magnate, Jeff Bezos, has reclaimed the title of the world's richest person, pushing Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, to the second spot, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index Report. This marks the end of Musk's more than nine-month reign as the undisputed leader to hold the top position.

Bezos, known for his e-commerce empire, experienced a resurgence in his net worth, while Musk, the maverick entrepreneur behind Tesla, SpaceX, X Corp, and more, encountered a temporary setback.

As Bezos reclaims the title of the richest person, questions arise about the factors contributing to this reversal. Market trends, how companies are valued, and the decisions these billionaires are making are all under scrutiny. People wonder whether this shift is just a short-term change or if it signals a longer-lasting shift in who's on top among the billionaires.

How was Elon Musk dethroned by Jeff Bezos?

On Monday, Tesla, the electric car company led by Elon Musk, faced a setback as its shares tumbled by approximately 7.2 percent. This decline had a notable impact on Musk's net worth, causing a significant dip in his financial standing.

In the wake of Tesla's stock struggles, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, seized the opportunity to once again claim the title of the world's wealthiest person. Bezos' fortune is now valued at USD 200.3 billion, surpassing Musk's USD 197.7 billion.

The wealth gap between the 52-year-old Musk and the 60-year-old Bezos has been gradually closing in recent months, influenced by the diverging performances of their respective stocks. At one point, the difference in net worth was as substantial as USD 142 billion.

Both Tesla and Amazon hold significant positions among the Magnificent Seven stocks in the US. However, recent market trends have favoured Amazon, with its stock doubling since 2022. In contrast, Tesla shares have faced a considerable decline, experiencing a nearly 50 percent drop since reaching their peak in 2021.

Who currently holds the top 10 spots as the world's richest individuals?

In the competitive world of billionaires, the top ranks are constantly shifting, revealing the immense fortunes amassed by tech giants.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, how holds the top spot with a net worth of USD 200 billion, followed by Elon Musk, the innovative mind behind Tesla and SpaceX, securing the second spot with a substantial fortune of USD 198 billion.

Bernard Arnault, holds the third position with an impressive net worth of USD 197 billion. Further down the list, Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, secured the fourth spot with a net worth of USD 179 billion. Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates follows closely behind, holding the fifth position with a wealth of USD 150 billion.

The sixth to tenth positions showcase the enduring influence of the tech sector. Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, stands at sixth place, with a net worth of USD 143 billion.

Warren Buffett, known for his investments, secured the seventh position with a substantial USD 133 billion. Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, is positioned at eighth place with a wealth of USD 129 billion.

The final stretch of the top ten is dominated by Google's co-founders. Larry Page claimed the ninth spot with a net worth of USD 122 billion, closely followed by Sergey Brin at tenth place, possessing a considerable fortune of USD 116 billion.

The Bloomberg Billionaire Index, a real-time ranking of the world's wealthiest individuals, has recently released its latest list. In the realm of high-stakes finance, the rise and fall of the richest individuals serve as a mirror reflecting the complexities of global economics.