 Stock Market Closing March 15: Indices End Day In Red; Sensex At 72,566.08, Nifty Below 22,100
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Market Closing March 15: Indices End Day In Red; Sensex At 72,566.08, Nifty Below 22,100

Stock Market Closing March 15: Indices End Day In Red; Sensex At 72,566.08, Nifty Below 22,100

Nifty Bank saw a dip, falling by 195.85 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 46,594.10.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Indices End In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Stock markets ended Friday on a lower note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex finished the day at 72,566.08, down by 531.20 points or 0.73 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 22,023.35, down by 123.30 points or 0.56 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank saw a dip, falling by 195.85 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 46,594.10.

Markets on Friday morning

The Indian markets opened in Red on Friday with Sensex at 72,886.77, down by 210.51 points, and Nifty at 22,076.70, down by 69.95 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,680.95 also down by 109.00 points.

Read Also
From Online To Offline: How To Transfer Paytm FASTag Account To Other Platforms? Everything You Need...
article-image

Major gainers and losers

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, TCS, and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the major gainers, while M&M, Tata Motors, NTPC, HCL Tech, and LT suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, UPL, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, and Adani Ports led the gains, while M&M, BPCL, Coal India, Tata Motors, and Hero Moto Corp were among the laggards.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

I'm Not Lovin It: IT Failure Stalls McDonald's Outlets In UK, Japan And Hong Kong

I'm Not Lovin It: IT Failure Stalls McDonald's Outlets In UK, Japan And Hong Kong

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Testing Again

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Testing Again

New Yezdi Scrambler Spotted – India Launch Expected Soon!

New Yezdi Scrambler Spotted – India Launch Expected Soon!

Stock Market Closing March 15: Indices End Day In Red; Sensex At 72,566.08, Nifty Below 22,100

Stock Market Closing March 15: Indices End Day In Red; Sensex At 72,566.08, Nifty Below 22,100

India's Oilmeals Export Up 9% To Nearly 5.16 Lakh Tonne In Feb On Higher Soyameal Shipments

India's Oilmeals Export Up 9% To Nearly 5.16 Lakh Tonne In Feb On Higher Soyameal Shipments