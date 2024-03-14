From Online To Offline: How To Transfer Paytm FASTag Account To Other Platforms? Everything You Need to Know

Representative Image | File

Amid the recent regulatory action taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued an advisory for Paytm FASTag users.

With a deadline of March 15, 2024 looming, NHAI has advised users to migrate their FASTag services to alternative providers.

But how can Paytm FASTag users transition to other platforms?

To make the switch from Paytm FASTag to another provider, users must deactivate their existing FASTag and apply for a new one with a different authorized bank. It is important to note that FASTag accounts cannot be directly transferred from one bank to another.

Here's a step-by-step guide to transfer your FASTag account to other platforms

Login to Paytm FASTag Portal: Access the Paytm FASTag portal using your user ID, wallet ID, and password.

Verification Process: Input your FASTag number, registered mobile number, and other necessary details for verification purposes.

Seek Help & Support: Scroll down the page and locate the 'Help & Support' option. Then, click on 'Need Help With Non-Order Related Queries?'

Select Query Type: Choose 'Queries Related to Updating FASTag Profile.'

Initiate Closure Process: Opt for 'I Want to Close My FASTag' and proceed with the subsequent steps as guided.

Once the Paytm FASTag has been successfully deactivated, users can proceed to apply for a new FASTag with an alternative authorized bank. It is advisable to have essential documents such as the vehicle's registration certificate (RC) and other required credentials readily available.

Representative Image | File

Other platforms for FASTag registration

Registering for FASTag on alternative platforms can be done through both online and offline channels.

Online Process

In the online process, users can visit the official website of the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) or any authorized bank offering FASTag services.

From there, navigate to the 'Apply for NETC FASTag' section and select the preferred bank from the provided drop-down menu. Fill all the required details, including personal information, vehicle particulars, and contact details, is essential. Additionally, upload necessary documents such as the vehicle's registration certificate, identity proof, and address proof. Upon successful payment, an acknowledgment or reference number is issued, and the FASTag is dispatched to the registered address via courier services.

Offline registration

For those opting for offline registration, visit Point of Sale (POS) terminals at any toll plaza. Carry all the required documents for verification during the application process. Upon submission, the issuing agency verifies the documents before processing the application. Once registered, a representative will affix the FASTag onto the vehicle's windshield, ensuring compliance with toll collection requirements.

Documents required

Important documents necessary for both online and offline registration include the vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC), KYC documents, PAN card, and proof of identity and address such as a driver's license, passport, voter's ID card, or Aadhaar card.