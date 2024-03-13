With The Clock Ticking, NHAI Advises Paytm Users To Get New FASTag From Other Banks Before March 15

Vijay Shekhar Sharma | FPJ Desk

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday advised Paytm FASTag users to procure a new FASTag issued by another bank before March 15, 2024.

This will help in avoiding penalties or any double fee charges while commuting on National Highways and ensure a seamless travel experience without inconvenience at toll plazas, the official statement said.

In line with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, the Paytm FASTags users will not be able to recharge or top-up the balance after 15th March 2024.

However, they can use their existing balance for paying toll beyond the stipulated date. For any further queries or assistance related to Paytm FASTag, users can reach out to their respective banks or refer to the FAQs provided on the IHMCL website.

NHAI has urged all Paytm FASTag users to take proactive measures to ensure a seamless travel experience on the National Highways across the country.