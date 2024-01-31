 Stock Market Closing January 31: Sensex At 71,752.11, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Market Closing January 31: Sensex At 71,752.11, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green

Stock Market Closing January 31: Sensex At 71,752.11, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, SBI, Maruti, and M&M were among the major gainers whereas LT, and Titan were among the laggards.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Green |

The indices on Wednesday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,752.11, up by 612.21 points or 0.86 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,708.10, up 186.00 points or 0.86 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 609.55 points or 1.34 per cent at 45,977.30.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, SBI, Maruti, and M&M were among the major gainers whereas LT, and Titan were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Dr Reddy, Eicher Motor, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, and Divis Lab were the major gainers. LT, Titan, BPCL, and Tata Consumer were among the losers.

Read Also
Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Maruti Suzuki Net Profit Rises To ₹3,206.8 Cr; Suzlon Energy Net Profit...
article-image

Markets on Wednesday Morning

The markets opened lower on Wednesday with Sensex at 70,938.34, down by 201.56 points, and Nifty at 21,482.90, down by 39.20 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 45,191.60, down by 176.15 points or 0.39 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stock Market Closing January 31: Sensex At 71,752.11, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green

Stock Market Closing January 31: Sensex At 71,752.11, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Maruti Suzuki Net Profit Rises To ₹3,206.8 Cr; Suzlon Energy Net Profit...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Maruti Suzuki Net Profit Rises To ₹3,206.8 Cr; Suzlon Energy Net Profit...

Key factors to keep in mind while applying for a used car loan

Key factors to keep in mind while applying for a used car loan

'Made In India' Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Now Available For Sale; Check Features, Pricing, And Other...

'Made In India' Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Now Available For Sale; Check Features, Pricing, And Other...

Ambuja Cement EBITDA Surges By 70% To ₹1,732 Cr, PAT Soars 123% To ₹1,090 Cr In Q3FY24

Ambuja Cement EBITDA Surges By 70% To ₹1,732 Cr, PAT Soars 123% To ₹1,090 Cr In Q3FY24