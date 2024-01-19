 Stock Market Closing January 19: With Sensex At 71,683.23, Nifty Above 21,600; Indices End Week In Green
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Market Closing January 19: With Sensex At 71,683.23, Nifty Above 21,600; Indices End Week In Green

Stock Market Closing January 19: With Sensex At 71,683.23, Nifty Above 21,600; Indices End Week In Green

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, M&M, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers whereas IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Green |

The indices on Friday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,683.23, up by 496.37 points or 0.70 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,638.65, up 176.40 points or 0.82 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 28.85 points or 0.06 per cent at 45,742.40.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, M&M, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers whereas IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Britannia, and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers whereas IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, and Divis Lab were among the losers.

Read Also
Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Jumps To ₹2,508 Cr; Hindustan Zinc Net Profit...
article-image

Markets on Friday morning

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 71,786.74, up by 599.88 points, and Nifty at 21,611.00, up by 148.75 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,094.30, up by 380.75 points or 0.83 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Jumps To ₹2,508 Cr; Hindustan Zinc Net Profit...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Jumps To ₹2,508 Cr; Hindustan Zinc Net Profit...

Stock Market Closing January 19: With Sensex At 71,683.23, Nifty Above 21,600; Indices End Week In...

Stock Market Closing January 19: With Sensex At 71,683.23, Nifty Above 21,600; Indices End Week In...

Samajwadi Party Leader Dimple Yadav Urges Finance Minister To Reduce GST On Breast Cancer Drugs From...

Samajwadi Party Leader Dimple Yadav Urges Finance Minister To Reduce GST On Breast Cancer Drugs From...

Starbucks India & Manish Malhotra Announce Collab To Launch Limited-Edition Drinkware At 390 Coffee...

Starbucks India & Manish Malhotra Announce Collab To Launch Limited-Edition Drinkware At 390 Coffee...

Navigating The Home Loan Process: Things to Considerations

Navigating The Home Loan Process: Things to Considerations