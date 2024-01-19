Stock Market Closing January 19: With Sensex At 71,683.23, Nifty Above 21,600; Indices End Week In Green

Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Green |

The indices on Friday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,683.23, up by 496.37 points or 0.70 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,638.65, up 176.40 points or 0.82 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 28.85 points or 0.06 per cent at 45,742.40.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, M&M, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers whereas IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Britannia, and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers whereas IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, and Divis Lab were among the losers.

Markets on Friday morning

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 71,786.74, up by 599.88 points, and Nifty at 21,611.00, up by 148.75 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,094.30, up by 380.75 points or 0.83 per cent.