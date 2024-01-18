 Stock Market Closing January 18: With Sensex At 71,186.86, Nifty Below 21,500; Indices End Day In Red
Stock Market Closing January 18: With Sensex At 71,186.86, Nifty Below 21,500; Indices End Day In Red

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Indices End Week In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,186.86, down by 313.90 points or 0.44 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,462.25, shedding 109.70 points or 0.51 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 308.75 points or 0.67 per cent at 45,755.70.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, M&M, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers whereas NTPC, HDFC Bank, Titan, PowerGrid, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Tata Motors, Axis Bank were the major gainers. Meanwhile, LTIM, NTPC, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, and Titan were among the losers.

article-image

Market on Thursday morning

The markets opened lower on Thursday with Sensex at 71,118.10, down by 382.66 points, and Nifty at 21,427.30, down by 144.65 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 45,500.60, down by 563.85 points or 1.22 per cent.

