Stock Market Opening January 18: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 71,118.10 & Nifty Below 21,500

Markets In Red | Representative Image

The markets opened lower on Wednesday with Sensex at 71,118.10, down by 382.66 points, and Nifty at 21,427.30, down by 144.65 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 45,500.60, down by 563.85 points or 1.22 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, TCS, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti, and Reliance were among the laggards.

Market on Wednesday

The benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,500.76, down by 1628.01 points or 2.23 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,571.95, shedding 460.35 points or 2.09 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 2,060.65 points or 4.28 per cent at 46,064.45.

Global markets

The US market ended lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went down by 94.45 points, or 0.25%, closing at 37,266.67. The S&P 500 also experienced a loss of 26.77 points, or 0.56 per cent, ending at 4,739.21. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 88.73 points, or 0.59 per cent, closing at 14,855.62.

On Wednesday, Asian markets were trading mixed: Japan's Nikkei 225 went up by 189.73 points, reaching 35,667.48; Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 55.14 points, trading at 15,332, and South Korea's KOSPI up by 13.34 points, reaching 2,449.24.