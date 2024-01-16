 Stock Market Closing January 16: With Sensex At 73,128.77, Nifty Below 22,100; Indices End Day In Red
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
Stock Market Closing January 16: Indices End Week In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,128.77, down by 100.17 points or 0.27 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,032.30, shedding 65.15 points or 0.29 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 50.55 points or 0.10 per cent at 48,107.75.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Tata Steel, ITC, Maruti, and LT were among the major gainers whereas HCL Tech, NTPC, Wipro, Reliance, and Infosys were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, BPCL, Tata Steel, Titan, ITC, And Maruti were the major gainers whereas Divis Lab, HCL Tech, NTPC, Wipro, and Infosys were among the losers.

Stock Market Opening January 16: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 73,195.86 & Nifty Below 22,100
Markets on Tuesday morning

The markets opened lower on Tuesday with Sensex at 73,195.86, down by 132.08 points, and Nifty at 22,054.55,down by 42.90 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 48,071.80, down by 86.50 points or 0.18 per cent.

