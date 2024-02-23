 Stock Market Closing February 23: Sensex At 73,142.80, Nifty Below 22,200; Indices End Day In Red
Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
Indices End In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The indices on Friday closed on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,142.80, down by 15.44 points or 0.02 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,193.65, down 23.80 or 0.11 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 141.80 points or 0.30 per cent at 46,778.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Reliance, M&M, and Nestle India were among the major gainers whereas HCL Tech, Maruti, Asian Paint, Bharti Airtel, and TCS were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, HDFC Life, LTIM, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the major gainers. BPCL, HCL Tech, Maruti, Asian Paint, and ONGC were among the losers.

Markets on Friday Morning

The Indian markets opened in a Green on Friday with Sensex at 72,540.32, up by 89.85 points, and Nifty at 22,213, up by 33.85 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,980.15, down by 60.35 points.

