After Backlash Over Bias, Google Pauses Gemini AI Image Generation From Chatbot

In the AI and chatbot goldrush, the Alphabet-owned Google's fortunes has suffered a major setback, as the tech giant has announced that it is temporarily stopping its Gemini AI image generation feature. This decision comes after complaints on social media about inaccuracies in historical pictures. Netizens also raised the issue of bias against Google.

In an official statement, the California-based company said that it would cease the feature and work on improving it before re-releasing it.

The company has been facing criticism and accusations of prioritizing "woke" ideology, an idea propagated by the right-wing systems in the world, particularly the US. Accusations have also been leveled over factual accuracy after its new AI chatbot, Gemini, was found to be refusing to generate images of white people, including former US president, Abraham Lincoln.

It seems that there might be an inconsistency in the bot's response regarding generating images based on ethnicity. While it claimed it couldn't generate images for a "white family," it readily provided images for a "black family." This raises concerns about potential biases in the image generation capabilities of the bot.

In the Indian context, the bot also allegedly placed inaccurate information on PM Modi on the platform.