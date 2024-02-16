 Stock Market Closing February 16: Sensex At 72,426.64, Nifty Above 22,000; Indices End Week In Green
Friday, February 16, 2024
The indices on Friday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,426.64, up by 376.26 points or 0.52 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,032.60, up 121.85 or 0.56 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 149.20 points or 0.32 per cent at 46,368.10.

From the Sensex pack, Wipro, M&M, LT, Maruti, and Tata Motors were among the major gainers whereas PowerGrid, NTPC, SBI, Reliance, and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Wipro, SBI Life, M&M, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Auto were the major gainers. PowerGrid, Britannia, SBI, Reliance, and NTPC were among the losers.

Stock Market Opening February 16: Indices Open In Green; Sensex At 72,406.02 & Nifty Above 22,000
Markets on Friday Morning

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 72,406.02, up by 355.64 points, and Nifty at 22,002.20, up by 91.45 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,379.90, up by 161 points or 0.35 per cent.

