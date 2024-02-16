Stock Market Opening February 16: Indices Open In Green; Sensex At 72,406.02 & Nifty Above 22,000

Indices Open In Green | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 72,406.02, up by 355.64 points, and Nifty at 22,002.20, up by 91.45 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 46,379.90, up by 161 points or 0.35 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, M&M, Infosys, Tata Motors, JSW steel, and Wipro were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

Markets on Thursday

The indices on Thursday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,050.38, up by 227.55 points or 0.32 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,848.75, up 8.70 or 0.04 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 33 points or 0.07 per cent at 45,941.30.

Global Markets

The US markets on Thursday, February 16 ended on a positive note. The S&P 500 tab added 29.05 points, or 0.58 per cent, finishing at 5,029.67 points. The Nasdaq Composite increased by 47.03 points, or 0.30 per cent, reaching 15,906.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went up by 350.07 points, or 0.91 per cent, closing at 38,774.73.

On Friday, February 16, Asian markets were trading higher: Japan's Nikkei 225 went up by 316.37 points, reaching 38,474.31; Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 124.94 points, trading at 16,069.57, and South Korea's KOSPI up by 20.07, reaching 2,633.87.