 Stock Market Closing February 13: Sensex At 71,555.19, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Market Closing February 13: Sensex At 71,555.19, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green

Stock Market Closing February 13: Sensex At 71,555.19, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Wipro, Kotak Bank, and NTPC were among the major gainers whereas UltraTech Cement, M&M, Titan, Tata Motors, and Nestle India were among the laggards.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Indices End Day In Green | Representative Image/pexels

The indices on Tuesday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,555.19, up by 482.70 points or 0.68 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,743.25, up 127.20 or 0.59 per cent

Nifty Bank gained 620.15 points or 1.38 per cent at 45,502.40.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Wipro, Kotak Bank, and NTPC were among the major gainers whereas UltraTech Cement, M&M, Titan, Tata Motors, and Nestle India were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Coal India, UPL, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Life were the major gainers. Hindalco, Grasim, Divis Lab, UltraTech Cement, and BPCL were among the losers.

Read Also
Paytm Shares Nosedive 10% To Hit Record Low Today
article-image

Markets on Tuesday Morning

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 71,292.08, up by 219.59 points, and Nifty at 21,654.25, up by 38.20 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 44,929.75, up by 47.57 points or 0.11 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ride-Sharing Firm Rapido Aims To Attract Auto Drivers With 'Zero Commission'

Ride-Sharing Firm Rapido Aims To Attract Auto Drivers With 'Zero Commission'

Mumbai Airport Directed To Slash Flights & Business Jets To Curb Congestion, Says Report

Mumbai Airport Directed To Slash Flights & Business Jets To Curb Congestion, Says Report

Siemens Q1 Net Profit Grows Over 9% To ₹506 Cr

Siemens Q1 Net Profit Grows Over 9% To ₹506 Cr

Stock Market Closing February 13: Sensex At 71,555.19, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green

Stock Market Closing February 13: Sensex At 71,555.19, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green

Paytm Shares Nosedive 10% To Hit Record Low Today

Paytm Shares Nosedive 10% To Hit Record Low Today