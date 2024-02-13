Stock Market Closing February 13: Sensex At 71,555.19, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green

Indices End Day In Green | Representative Image/pexels

The indices on Tuesday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,555.19, up by 482.70 points or 0.68 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,743.25, up 127.20 or 0.59 per cent

Nifty Bank gained 620.15 points or 1.38 per cent at 45,502.40.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Wipro, Kotak Bank, and NTPC were among the major gainers whereas UltraTech Cement, M&M, Titan, Tata Motors, and Nestle India were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Coal India, UPL, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Life were the major gainers. Hindalco, Grasim, Divis Lab, UltraTech Cement, and BPCL were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday Morning

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 71,292.08, up by 219.59 points, and Nifty at 21,654.25, up by 38.20 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 44,929.75, up by 47.57 points or 0.11 per cent.