 Paytm Shares Nosedive 10% To Hit Record Low Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPaytm Shares Nosedive 10% To Hit Record Low Today

Paytm Shares Nosedive 10% To Hit Record Low Today

This time yesterday, the price of shares of the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm were are Rs 431.50 a piece.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Vijay Shekhar Sharma | FPJ Desk

The shares of One97 Communications Limited, the parent company of digital payments firm Paytm, dropped significantly on Tuesday.

Paytm shares fell 10 per cent by 42.20 points to Rs 380.00 apiece (13 Feb, 3:03 pm IST). This time yesterday, the price of shares of the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm were are Rs 431.50 a piece.

More trouble for the embattled

Following the much talked discussed regulatory action on its banking arm, brokerage firm Macquarie downgraded Paytm's stock to "underperform" status. Moreover, Macquarie significantly reduced the price target for Paytm shares to a street-low of Rs 275, down from the previous Rs 650.

In addition, RBI also clarified and reiterated that there will be no change in it's approach towards the company.

As a fallout of the development Manju Agarwal, a member of the board at Paytm Payments Bank, tendered her resignation on February 1, citing personal commitments as the primary reason for her departure.

Read Also
RBI Run By 60-Year-Olds Who Do Not Have Faith In 40-Year-Old Mavericks: Ashneer Grover After RBI's...
article-image

The hit that jolted Paytm

Things started going awry for the company, when the Central Bank imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, stopping it from offering additional banking services starting from March 2024. This action was taken due to concerns about regulatory norm violations. After February 29, Paytm Payments Bank was not allowed to accept deposits, conduct credit transactions, or provide top-ups for customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, and NCMC (National Common Mobility Cards), among other services.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ride-Sharing Firm Rapido Aims To Attract Auto Drivers With 'Zero Commission'

Ride-Sharing Firm Rapido Aims To Attract Auto Drivers With 'Zero Commission'

Mumbai Airport Directed To Slash Flights & Business Jets To Curb Congestion, Says Report

Mumbai Airport Directed To Slash Flights & Business Jets To Curb Congestion, Says Report

Siemens Q1 Net Profit Grows Over 9% To ₹506 Cr

Siemens Q1 Net Profit Grows Over 9% To ₹506 Cr

Stock Market Closing February 13: Sensex At 71,555.19, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green

Stock Market Closing February 13: Sensex At 71,555.19, Nifty Above 21,700; Indices End Day In Green

Paytm Shares Nosedive 10% To Hit Record Low Today

Paytm Shares Nosedive 10% To Hit Record Low Today