Stock Market April 16: Markets Continue On The Trail Of Red; Indices And Major Stocks Start On A Negative Note

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in Red on Tuesday with Sensex at 72,865.88, down by 531.06 points, and Nifty at 22,135.00, down by 137.50 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,361.50 also down by 411.75 points.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel was among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Kotak Bank, Wipro, and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened at a record low of 83.51 against the dollar.

Market on Monday

The Sensex fell 845 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 73,399.78, the Nifty closed at 22,272.50, down 247 points or 1.1 per cent, on Monday.

Global Markets

The US market on Monday ended on a lower note. The S&P 500 dropped 61.59 points, which is a 1.20 per cent decrease, closing at 5,061.82 points. The Nasdaq Composite also declined, losing 290.07 points, or 1.79 per cent, ending at 15,885.02. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 248.13 points, marking a 0.65 per cent decrease, and closed at 37,735.11.

On Tuesday, Asian markets were trading lower: Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped by 711.57 points, trading at 38,521.23; Hong Kong's Hang Seng decreased by 204.92 points, trading at16,395.54, and South Korea's KOSPI was down by 61.95 points, reaching 2,608.48.

Oil prices

Oil prices went up on Tuesday amid the tensions in the Middle East. The cost of Brent oil for delivery in June increased by 46 cents, reaching USD 90.56 per barrel, while U.S. crude oil for May delivery went up by 43 cents to USD 85.84 per barrel.