 India's Exports Growth Momentum Continues, Services Trade At All-Time High In 2023-24
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Exports Growth Momentum Continues, Services Trade At All-Time High In 2023-24

India's Exports Growth Momentum Continues, Services Trade At All-Time High In 2023-24

In break up, exports of merchandise goods declined 3.1 per cent to USD 437.06 billion, and exports of services rose 4.4 per cent to USD 339.62 billion.

ANIUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

 India's overall exports, merchandise and services combined, in the just-concluded financial year 2023-24 are estimated to be USD 776.68 billion, largely steady on a yearly basis, commerce ministry data showed on Monday.

In break up, exports of merchandise goods declined 3.1 per cent to USD 437.06 billion, and exports of services rose 4.4 per cent to USD 339.62 billion.

Read Also
Tata-Tesla Partnership: Indian Company To Make Chips For EV Maker Globally, Says Report
article-image

Coming to exports in March 2024, merchandise exports declined 0.7 per cent to USD 41.68 billion, and services exports declined 6.3 per cent to USD 28.54 billion India's overall exports 2022-23 were worth USD 775.87 billion, a growth of over 14 per cent and almost USD 100 billion on a yearly basis.

Overall Imports Slip

Coming to imports, India's overall imports in 2023-24 declined 4.8 per cent to USD 854.80 billion. In March 2024, merchandise and services exports declined 5.41 per cent and 2.46 per cent, respectively.

Read Also
Markets Continue On The Trail Of Red; Indices And Major Stocks Start On A Negative Note
article-image

Among various steps the government took was to launch a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in varied sectors, including electronic goods, to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports. These seemed to have reaped dividends. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Toyota Launches Innova Hycross GX (O) Variant, Priced at Rs 20.99 Lakh

Toyota Launches Innova Hycross GX (O) Variant, Priced at Rs 20.99 Lakh

India's Exports Growth Momentum Continues, Services Trade At All-Time High In 2023-24

India's Exports Growth Momentum Continues, Services Trade At All-Time High In 2023-24

Market Meltdown: Sensex Dives 800 Points As Middle East Tensions Soar; Nifty Below 22,300

Market Meltdown: Sensex Dives 800 Points As Middle East Tensions Soar; Nifty Below 22,300

Amid Slump In Sales, Tesla Looks To Get The India Chapter Going

Amid Slump In Sales, Tesla Looks To Get The India Chapter Going

Ola S1 X Gets Up to Rs 10,000 Price Drop in Introductory Offer

Ola S1 X Gets Up to Rs 10,000 Price Drop in Introductory Offer