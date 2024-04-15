Markets Continue On The Trail Of Red; Indices And Major Stocks Start On A Negative Note

Stock Market Opening | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in Red on Monday, with Sensex at 73,674.68, down by 570.22 points, and Nifty at 22,337.65, down by 181.75points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 48,162.20 also down by 402.35 points.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle is the gainer in the morning session whereas, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.42 against the dollar, losing 0.27 per cent of its value.

Markets on Friday

Stock markets ended Friday on a negative note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the Red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 74,244.90, marking a loss of 793.25 points or 1.06 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended at 22,519.40, down by 234.40 points or 1.03 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank dropped by 422.05 points or 0.86 per cent to settle at 48,564.55.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, TCS and Nestle were among the major gainers whereas Sun Pharma, Maruti and Powergrid were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Bajaj Auto and Nestle were the top gainers. ONGC, Sun Pharma and Titan were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by USD 0.30 to USD 85.36 a barrel at 0802 IST. Brent crude prices slumped by USD 0.18 to USD 90.27 a barrel at 0802 IST.

On Friday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also crashed.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,123.41 losing 75.65 points or 1.46 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 37,983.24 dropping 475.84 points or 1.24 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 267.10 points or 1.62 per cent to reach 16,175.09.

The Asian indices started in Red, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.98 per cent to reach 39,134.89, at the opening of the day's trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.59 per cent to drop to 16,622.69 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a drop, as it decreased by 1.06 per cent to reach 2,653.29.