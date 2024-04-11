Stock Market April 11 : Indices To Remain Closed For Trading On The Occasion Of Eid Al-Fitr

File photo

The Indian Indices will be closed for trading today, 11 April. This as the equity market will remain shut on account of Eid al-Fitr.

This day marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Markets on Wednesday

Stock markets ended Wednesday on a positive note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the Green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 75,038.15, marking a gain of 354.45 points or 0.47 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,735.05, up by 92.30 points or 0.41 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 187.80 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 48,918.35.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers whereas NTPC, HCL and L&T were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Coal India, BPCL and Hindalco were the top gainers. Cipla, Maruti and HDFC Life were among the losers.

In addition, Except for some states such as, Sikkim, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh and the union territory of Chandigarh, all other states will observe a bank holiday on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr.