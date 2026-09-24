STL Strengthens Neuralis Data Center Portfolio With New Fiber Trunk Assemblies

STL |

Mumbai: Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) on Tuesday announced it has strengthened its Neuralis Data Center portfolio with Pre-Terminated Fiber Trunk Assemblies, ranging from 48F to 6912F. The company stated this high-density cabling portfolio is purpose-built for hyperscale and enterprise data centers facing increased demand for bandwidth.

Product Details

The new offerings include Indoor Pre-Terminated Fiber Trunk Assemblies (48F–576F) and Indoor/Outdoor Pre-Terminated Fiber Trunk Assemblies (144F–6912F). The indoor assemblies are designed for high-density MMC, MPO, and LC terminations, meeting ANSI/ICEA S-83-596 and UL OFNP/OFNR cable standards.

Design and Capacity

Cable diameters for indoor assemblies range from 5.8 mm (48F) to 12.2 mm (576F). The indoor/outdoor assemblies can scale up to 6912 fibers in a single cable, with an outer diameter of 32.0 mm, supported by OFNR/LSZH jacketing and UL 1651-rated sunlight resistance.

Technical Features

The assemblies feature a high-density, small-diameter design, with options for factory termination in MMC, MTP/MPO, and LC formats across Base-8, Base-12, Base-16, and Base-24 configurations. Fiber choices include single-mode ITU-T G.657.A2 fiber (200 µm or 250 µm) for bend-insensitive routing, and OM4 multimode fiber for shorter-reach applications.

Performance and Reliability

STL stated that both indoor and I/O versions utilise its patented IBR rollable ribbon technology for splicing. Every assembly is 100% factory tested, with Ultra Low Loss connector performance grades available, according to the company.

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Management Commentary

Dr Badri Gomatam, Chief Technology Officer at STL, said that the extension of the Neuralis portfolio addresses the need for more capacity in less time for data center customers. He added that the Pre-Terminated Trunk Assemblies are designed for dense networks, are pre-tested, and ready to connect on arrival.

Company Information

Sterlite Technologies Limited provides connectivity solutions for AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, and Enterprise networks. The company has manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and delivers solutions in over 100 countries.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.