 Sterlite Technologies Q1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹197 Crore, Revenue Up 87% YoY
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Sterlite Technologies Q1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹197 Crore, Revenue Up 87% YoY

Sterlite Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of ₹197 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, an 87% year-on-year increase. Consolidated revenue from operations also rose significantly to ₹1,910 crore for the same period

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Sterlite Technologies Q1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹197 Crore, Revenue Up 87% YoY

Mumbai: Sterlite Technologies announced on Thursday a consolidated net profit of ₹197 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a substantial increase from the ₹10 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹1,910 crore, up from ₹1,019 crore in Q1 FY26.

Financial Performance

Consolidated total income for the quarter reached ₹1,922 crore, compared to ₹1,027 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses were ₹1,525 crore, increasing from ₹887 crore in Q1 FY26.

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Profitability Metrics

The company's consolidated EBITDA for Q1 FY27 was ₹397 crore, a significant rise from ₹140 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹4.03, compared to ₹0.20 in Q1 FY26.

Order Book

Sterlite Technologies reported an open order book of ₹18,618 crore at the end of Q1 FY27. This includes a landmark US$1.11 billion (₹9,271 crore) product award letter to supply optical connectivity products from FY27 to FY29 for next-generation AI data centres.

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Credit Rating Update

CRISIL revised its rating outlook to 'Stable', while ICRA upgraded the company's long-term credit rating to [ICRA] AA (Stable) and reaffirmed its short-term rating at [ICRA]A1+. The company became net debt-free after securing a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of ₹1,500 crore.

Operational Highlights

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:50 am and concluded at 2:36 pm.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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