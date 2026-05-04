HFCL Secures ₹84.23 Crore Optical Fiber Cable Orders From Private Telecom Operator

HFCL Limited, along with its subsidiary HTL Limited, has secured purchase orders worth approximately Rupees 84.23 crore for supplying optical fiber cables to a domestic private telecom operator. |

New Delhi: A fresh set of telecom orders is set to strengthen HFCL’s position in the fast-growing optical fiber market as network expansion gathers pace across the country.

Wins Sizable Cable Orders

HFCL Limited, along with its material subsidiary HTL Limited, has secured purchase orders worth approximately Rs 84.23 crore for the supply of optical fiber cables. The order has been awarded by a domestic telecom service provider and falls within the company’s regular business operations. Execution is scheduled to be completed by August 2026, indicating a near-term boost to order inflows.

Reinforces Manufacturing Strength

The company sees these orders as validation of its manufacturing capabilities and technological expertise. As highlighted in the disclosure on page 1, the supply will be carried out based on customer specifications, reflecting HFCL’s ability to meet customized telecom infrastructure requirements. This positions the company well in a sector where quality and performance standards remain critical.

Clean And Domestic Transaction

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is not classified as a related party transaction, ensuring transparency in the deal structure. Additionally, promoter or group companies do not have any interest in the awarding entity, which strengthens governance clarity. The order size, including applicable GST, stands at approximately ₹84.23 crore as noted in the tabular details on page 1.

Supports Telecom Expansion

With telecom operators continuing to invest in network capacity and fiber infrastructure, orders like these underline steady demand for optical fiber solutions. HFCL’s role as a supplier aligns with broader industry trends where high-speed connectivity and data consumption are driving infrastructure upgrades. Timely execution of such contracts will be key to sustaining growth momentum in the coming quarters.

The latest order win highlights HFCL’s steady traction in the telecom equipment space, supported by consistent demand and its ability to deliver large-scale fiber solutions within defined timelines.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the provided corporate filing and does not constitute financial advice or independent verification of the company’s disclosures.