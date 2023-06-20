STL Prepared For Cost-Efficient MTCTE Testing Of Optical Fibre Products | Image: STL (Representative)

STL, a leading optical and digital solutions company, announced its readiness to offer testing of optical fibre and cable products, in accordance with the guidelines of the Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE), a taskforce set by the Department of Telecommunications, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

These products will be tested in STL’s testing labs which have been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and Telecommunications Engineering Centre (TEC).

Considering the operators’ aggressive network rollout plans, the availability of such labs, and the speed and cost of testing will be of utmost importance. STL’s certified labs in Aurangabad and Silvassa are capable of handling the tests specified under ‘Essential Requirements’ of single-mode optical fibres and optical fibre cables.

STL’s labs are the first in India to have been recognised as high-quality by TEC’s Conformity Assessment Body and NABL in accordance with the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards. They are equipped with top-quality measurement instruments and simulation software, testing products on three broad parameters - transmission (attenuation, dispersion, bend sensitivity), mechanical (tensile strength, fatigue, impact, crush) and environmental (extreme temperature, water tolerance and humidity) including testing of certain raw materials used in the cable manufacturing process like HDPE, PBTP, Nylon, Jelly, ARP, FRP and more.

”Ensuring top quality and highly secure network build is the need of the hour. We want to enable telecom operators with credible, fast and efficient ways to comply with the MTCTE regulations. Our testing labs are well equipped to ensure world-class Optical Fibre product testing for building a robust digital infrastructure for the country,“ said Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL.