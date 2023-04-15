Stingy Indian employers replace Oreo with Parle-G, dilute handwash with water to save costs

Perks such as cafeterias at Google and free lunch at Twitter were also slashed by major corporations for employees who survived mass layoffs. Indian firms haven't resorted to largescale job cuts to save costs, barring startups, but the impact of a global recession has prompted them to be careful with expenses.

Through a Twitter handle highlighting concerns of India's corporate workforce, employees have shared the most ridiculous cost-cutting ploys used by their firms.

Misplaced priorities

The tweet putting the spotlight on stingy employers carried a screenshot of an employee claiming that marketing firm Moengage asked its staff to stay away from its own flagship event.

The reason was that it wanted to save up on the number of plates served and the amount of beer consumed by employees.

- Handwash in washrooms diluted with water

- Oreos in cafeteria replaced with Parle G

- Plastic water bottles were given as year end gift

- Employees had to pay Rs 2500 fine for lost Dell Mouse pic.twitter.com/xDARBMC7pI — Grapevine - Corporate Chat India (@anonCorpChatInd) April 14, 2023

As other employees joined in to share their absurd experiences, the worst are listed below.

On top was mixing water in handwash to dilute it, hence compromising on hygiene to save money.

This was followed by cream-filled Oreos being replaced by Parle-G glucose biscuits in the cafeteria, which also promotes an Indian brand while cutting costs.

If lower Diwali bonuses sound disappointing, think of those employees who got plastic bottles as a year-end gift.

Speaking of corporate accountability, employees at one workplace had to pay Rs 2,500 for a Dell mouse that went missing.