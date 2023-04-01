Google's new cost-cutting measures; stop free snacks, laundry services and other employee perks: Report | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Google has reportedly announced new cost-cutting measures. The company has decided to focus on key matters, including “prioritising its work in AI,” as reported Business Insider.

“This work is particularly vital because of our recent growth, the challenging economic environment, and our incredible investment opportunities to drive technology forward- particularly in AI,” read the memo, which was signed by Ruth Porat, Google's chief financial officer, and Prabhakar Raghavan, the company search lead, on behalf of all PA and Functional leads. The report added that the announcement was made in a memo released by Google.

To cut down cafes and micro kitchens

The company has also stated that employees will no longer be able to take advantage of cafes, micro kitchens, and other facilities, according to the report.

The company stated that these changes will help 'reduce food waste and be better for the environment'.

The memo also stated, “We're adjusting our office services to the new hybrid workweek. Cafes, MicroKitchens and other facilities will be tailored to better match how and when they are being used. Decisions will be based on data. For example, where a cafe is seeing a significantly lower volume of use on certain days, we'll close it on those days and put more focus instead on popular options that are close by.”

Google's layoff

The new cost-cutting measure comes months after Google announced that the company will “cut 12000 jobs.”

In a memo, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company had reviewed its products, people and priorities, leading to job cuts across geographies and tech. He said it's a “different economic reality".

"The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here," said Pichai.

Several Alphabet Inc. staff members signed a petition last month asking for improved treatment of coworkers during the layoff procedure. Alphabet Inc. is the parent company of Google.

Nearly 1,400 employees of Alphabet Inc. outlined some requests in an open letter to Sundar Pichai, including a moratorium on new hires.