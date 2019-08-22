Still evaluating feasibility of launching EVs in India: BMW

New Delhi: German luxury automaker BMW on Wednesday said it is still evaluating if it should launch an electric car in India as the ecosystem for launching such vehicles remains "ambiguous and uncertain" in the country right now.

The company, which on Wednesday introduced the all new 3 Series sedan in the country, said it has the required technology and products and is watching the space carefully for entering electric mobility space in India.

"Specifically in India, there is a lot of ambiguity on how this transition (towards EVs) is going to take place. There are lot of grey areas right now," BMW Group India President and Chief Executive Officer Rudratej Singh said.

The infrastructure build up for the ecosystem that is essential for EVs or any new technology is ambiguous and uncertain, he added. "We will watch that space very carefully," Singh said.

He said BMW is already doing some pilots in the country with i3 electric cars in various metro cities. The company has been studying the feasibility of launching i3 electric car in India.

"We are testing waters," Singh said, adding that finally it is the customer who decides when the company should get into the vertical.