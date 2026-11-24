Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy |

Mumbai: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) announced three domestic renewable energy orders and project wins with a combined value exceeding ₹2,050 crore on Monday, strengthening its presence in India's rapidly expanding clean energy market.

The latest developments include a major battery energy storage system (BESS) project and two solar power projects across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, reflecting growing demand for sustainable energy infrastructure.

Major Battery Storage Project

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy secured a turnkey contract for a 600 MWh battery energy storage system project in Gujarat from a public sector undertaking (PSU). Battery energy storage systems are becoming increasingly important in India's renewable energy transition, helping improve grid stability, manage fluctuations in power generation and support reliable electricity supply.

The contract strengthens the company's presence in the energy storage segment, which offers growth opportunities as India expands its renewable power generation capacity.

Solar Portfolio Expansion

The renewable energy solutions provider also announced developments involving solar power projects with a combined capacity of 350 MW. The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a turnkey solar project in Madhya Pradesh from a public sector undertaking.

Additionally, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy secured another solar project from a private independent power producer (IPP) in Rajasthan. These developments highlight business opportunities across both government-backed renewable energy initiatives and private sector investments.

Strengthening Market Presence

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global Chief Executive Officer of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, described the developments as a significant milestone in the company's project portfolio. The management indicated that these wins would further strengthen the company's position in the renewable energy industry.

Clean Energy Opportunities

India's increasing focus on renewable energy generation, battery storage infrastructure and energy security continues to create opportunities for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies.

The latest project wins underscore Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy's expanding capabilities across solar power infrastructure and battery storage solutions, positioning it to participate in India's evolving clean energy landscape.

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