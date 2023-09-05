 Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 18,96,93,333 consisting of 18,96,93,333 equity shares of Rs 1 each to Rs 18,97,06,372 consisting of 18,97,06,372 equity shares of Rs 1 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP | LinkedIn

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (Sterling and Wilson) on Tuesday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Board of Directors of the Company have approved allotment of 13,039 equity shares of Rs 1 each, to the Eligible Employees of the Company, upon exercise of the options vested with them under the SWREL ESOP Plan at the exercise price of Rs 238 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

These Equity Shares shall rank pari-passu with existing equity shares in all respects.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 18,96,93,333 consisting of 18,96,93,333 equity shares of Rs 1 each to Rs 18,97,06,372 consisting of 18,97,06,372 equity shares of Rs 1 each.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited shares

The shares of Sterling and Wilson on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 367.95, down by 2.09 percent.

Read Also
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Wins Orders Worth ₹826 Cr
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBI Committed To Bring Down Inflation To 4%; Watchful Of Price Risks: Governor Das

RBI Committed To Bring Down Inflation To 4%; Watchful Of Price Risks: Governor Das

Tata Motors Partners With Tata Power Renewable Energy To Develop 12 MWp Solar Project At Its Pune...

Tata Motors Partners With Tata Power Renewable Energy To Develop 12 MWp Solar Project At Its Pune...

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Pepperfry Elevates Ashish Shah As CEO After Ambareesh Murty's Demise

Pepperfry Elevates Ashish Shah As CEO After Ambareesh Murty's Demise

Inflation To Remain Elevated In Next Few Months, Govt Policies To Prevent It From Rising Further:...

Inflation To Remain Elevated In Next Few Months, Govt Policies To Prevent It From Rising Further:...