Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Wins Orders Worth ₹826 Cr

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, a leading home-grown renewable EPC, announced that it has won orders worth Rs 826 crore in the first four months of FY 2023-24, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The orders aggregate to around 1 GWp and include projects in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Scope of work for all projects include design, construction and commissioning. The projects will create hundreds of construction jobs, thus benefiting the local community.

Amit Jain - Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said, “Renewable sector plays a vital role in India’s journey towards clean energy. For us at SWRE, India continues to be a key market and we have been working together with different stakeholders, towards boosting renewable capacity in the region. All orders clocked in these four months are from our recurring partners and is a testament of our expertise in the industry. Our partnerships hold immense value for us, and we are grateful for their continued trust and confidence in us.”

“This accomplishment reflects upon our team’s dedication and hard work. Over the past decade, we have been a dominant player in the domestic market and are poised to delivering high-quality renewable solutions that drive sustainability and make a positive impact on the world and look forward to spearheading the journey with continuous growth and innovation”, he added.

