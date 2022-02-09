State Bank of India partners with NSE Academy to launch five online courses

The State Bank of India (SBI), through its Strategic Training Unit, announced a partnership with NSE Academy that promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill. Learners can start to enroll for the five inaugural MOOCs of SBI on the NSE Knowledge Hub platform as a part of this strategic association from today (February 9).

The courses curated by SBI are a good blend of theory and operational aspects which will enable learners to have a deeper understanding of fundamentals of banking, compliance, lending norms and a host of other topics, it said in a statement.

These courses have been designed and developed by practising bankers possessing rich experience and excellent academic credentials. The courses are suitably enriched with real-life case studies and scenarios, thus offering experiential learning for working professionals and learners, the statement added.

Om Prakash Mishra, DMD (HR) & CDO, SBI said “We believe that SBI’s e-courses will enable learners to gather good knowledge of various aspects of banking and financial services and help them add value in their professional lives.”

Lakshmi R Srinivas, Chief General Manager & Head (Strategic Training Unit), SBI, said: “We are initially offering five courses with an aim to provide an understanding of different aspects of banking-to-banking professionals, students and other learners.”

Banking Fundamentals provides basic banking knowledge

MSME Lending in a Nutshell is designed especially for SME entrepreneurs, Banking professionals, and will also be of interest to students

Electronic Payment System in India offers basic information on electronic and digital payment systems

Priority Sector Lending Norms provides insights into the significance of Priority sector lending and guidelines

NRI Business & Compliance empowers learners with knowledge of rules and regulations governing NRI Business and compliance.

Enrollment for the courses opens today (February 9). The course duration ranges from 3-6 weeks, and learners are expected to spend 2-3 hours each week on the course.

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said, “Our collaboration with India’s largest bank shall bring unique learning opportunities to benefit professionals aspiring to build careers in banking services.”

Ravi Varanasi, Group President and Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said “This collaboration with SBI will add to NSE Academy’s integral role in developing competitive skillsets for professionals. By providing curated and insightful content to the NSE Knowledge Hub, SBI will enable professionals to gain knowledge in various areas of banking.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:47 PM IST