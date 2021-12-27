Startup BangDB raises bridge funding round from Ten Innovate

BangDB, a pioneer in AI-based Converged NoSQL database technology today announced that it has closed a bridge funding round led by Ten Innovate. BangDB will use the funds in product development along with new sales channels and initiatives, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

The funding comes on the heels of the release of BangDB 2.0 in November 2021. The release added Graph features along with REST API support for AI, streaming and document database for IOT and other real-time high performance data analytics use cases.

Building upon the success of BangDB Server 2.0, BangDB said it will use the new funding to accelerate product development and marketing along with the upcoming BangDB as a service release in the first quarter of 2022.

Sachin Sinha, Founder and CEO of BangDB said, “The bridge funding has come at an opportune time and will be used for research and product development along with enhancing the user base for BangDB coupled with establishing new sales channels to allow us to win high profile enterprise accounts.”

“We are a set of professionals who are part of the Oracle family who invest in Entrepreneurs from the Oracle family, for the purpose of promoting entrepreneurship among our community.” said Rajeev Shroff, Founder, Ten Innovate. “We see association with BangDB as a great growth opportunity in the Enterprise software solutions space coming out of India, as that’s really uncommon.”

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 02:35 PM IST