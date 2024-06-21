Starlink Introduces The Mini Version Of Satellight Internet For Travelers

Starlink Mini, a more compact variant of SpaceX's satellite internet product that can fit inside a backpack, was unveiled.

According to the reports, the Starlink Mini kit was available for purchase by early Starlink customers for USD 599. That is a USD 100 premium over the typical Starlink kit. For an extra USD 30 a month, they could combine Mini Roam service with their current service plan; however, the monthly data is limited to 50 gigabytes.

That would equate to a monthly cost of USD 150 for a Starlink residential customer on the basic service plan. According to reports, SpaceX wants to lower the cost of the kit. There isn't currently a stand-alone Mini Roam plan.



"Our objective is to lower the cost of Starlink for those globally where connectivity has been either totally unavailable or unaffordable."

However, starlink is selling a limited number of Starlink Mini Kits starting at USD 599 in areas with high usage, where Starlink Mini increases the demand on the satellite network.

Starlink Mini Details

The Mini antenna weighs only about 60 per cent more than a standard Starlink dish, weighing only about 2.5 pounds when the kickstand is included. Also, the service promises maximum download speeds of more than 100 Mbps.

The first Starlink Minis will be available sometime in July. Travelers will definitely find the option appealing, and Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, stated on X, formerly Twitter, that the Mini might be "a great low-cost option for a good backup Internet connection if your landline goes out."

I just set it up right now and am writing this post through space.



Took less than 5 mins. Easily carried in a backpack.



This product will change the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2024

SpaceX's well-known satellite internet service, Starlink, is currently powered by more than 6,000 satellites in orbit. Over 3 million people use the service in 100 different countries.

