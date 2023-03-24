 Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan will also serve coffee to customers alongside employees
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStarbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan will also serve coffee to customers alongside employees

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan will also serve coffee to customers alongside employees

Narasimhan has become a certified barista, which required him to train for 40 hours at a Starbucks outlet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks' new CEO | File

The Starbucks experience across the globe involves placing an order and waiting for a barista to shout out your name which is written on your cup. But while those serving coffee at Starbucks outlets are a part of daily life for consumers, its new CEO may soon be spotted working at the counter. Pune-born Laxman Narasimhan had already donned the hat of a Chief Executive Officer at firms such as Dettol and Heinz's parent Reckitt, as well as PepsiCo before he was chosen top executive at Starbucks.

After being welcomed to Starbucks' first store in Seattle to experience how customers are served, Narasimhan has also decided to work as a barista apart from being CEO.

Read Also
Pune engineer with Ivy League MBA, new Starbucks Indian-origin CEO is an academic ‘goal’;...
article-image

Stepping in a barista's shoes

Since his name was finalised as successor to Howard Schultz in October 2022, Narasimhan has become a certified barista, which required him to train for 40 hours at a Starbucks outlet.

He has also reiterated his commitment towards fiercely advocating the firm's culture and its partners.

Read Also
Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl gives 3 stars to Bengaluru's iconic restaurant; here's what he shared...
article-image

Starbucks' push for employee welfare?

After understanding what Starbucks employees do and how they do it, Narasimhan was inclined to brew coffee for customers himself for half a day every month.

As the incoming CEO seeks to learn more about services and employees, Starbucks has raised $1 billion to provide additional training and increase wages of non-union employees.

At the same time, Starbucks was accused of closing stores as retaliation for union activity, by employees at two of the 16 cafes that it shut down.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple supplier Pegatron reportedly planning 2nd iPhone factory in Chennai

Apple supplier Pegatron reportedly planning 2nd iPhone factory in Chennai

Dearness allowance hiked 4% for central government employees after cabinet nod

Dearness allowance hiked 4% for central government employees after cabinet nod

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan will also serve coffee to customers alongside employees

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan will also serve coffee to customers alongside employees

Watch: WHO denies Musk's claims on pandemic accords, warns of fake news

Watch: WHO denies Musk's claims on pandemic accords, warns of fake news

Akasa Air to hire 1,000 people this year as it plans to go international

Akasa Air to hire 1,000 people this year as it plans to go international