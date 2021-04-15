SRM student becomes first Indian woman to qualify for Olympics

SRM Institute of Science and Technology's (SRMIST) student NethraKumanan has become the first Indian woman to qualify for the upcoming Olympics. She will be representing India in sailing and confirmed her berth in the Tokyo Olympics recently.

She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by coming first at the Laser Radial event in the Mussanah Open Championship, a joint Asian and African Olympic qualifying event.

A second-year engineering student of SRMIST, she has represented the country at the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games in Incheon and Jakarta, respectively.

She became the first Indian woman to win a World Cup medal in sailing when she clinched a bronze medal at 2020 Sailing World Cup in Miami, USA. She will now become the first Indian woman sailor to represent the country at the Olympics. This 23-year-old professional sailor is a resident of Chennai and has made her Institution proud. She trains in the Canary Islands, Spain.