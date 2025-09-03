Srinivasan K Swamy To Join AFAA Hall Of Fame, A Lifetime Of Impact On Asian Advertising Honoured

Srinivasan K Swamy | File Photo |

Mumbai: Srinivasan K Swamy, one of the most respected names in the advertising world, is going to be inducted into the AFAA Hall of Fame. This award is given every two years by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) to one person who has made a strong and lasting impact on the marketing and communication (marcom) industry across Asia.

A Leader Across Many Advertising Bodies

Swamy has had a long and successful career. He is currently the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI). In fact, he held this position for three terms between 2004 and 2007 as well.

He has also held top roles in many important organisations, including:

- First Indian to head the International Advertising Association (IAA) in New York

- Leader of the Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations (CAAAA)

- Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations

- President of the India Chapter of IAA

- Active roles in the Advertising Standards Council of India, All India Management Association, and many others

Contributions Beyond Advertising

Swamy is not just known in advertising circles. He also plays key roles in a major hospital, several educational bodies, and religious organisations.

Awards and Recognition

In the last 20 years, Swamy has won many awards globally and in India. Some major ones include:

IAA Global Compass Award

- AdStar Korea Lifetime Honour Award

- Award of Appreciation from Japan Advertising Association (he is the only Indian to win all three)

His induction into the AFAA Hall of Fame is a recognition of a lifetime dedicated to building and shaping the advertising industry in Asia.