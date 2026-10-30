Sportking India Reports 54.91% Surge In Q2 Net Profit, Revenue Up 24.38% Year-On-Year

Mumbai: Sportking India Limited on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹96.36 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 54.91 per cent increase from ₹62.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Revenue from Operations
Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹781.05 crore. This is a 24.38 per cent increase compared to ₹627.39 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Total Income and Expenses
The company's total standalone income for the quarter was ₹781.88 crore, up from ₹635.43 crore in the year-ago period. Total standalone expenses rose to ₹652.22 crore, compared to ₹597.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter.
Earnings Per Share
Standalone earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 increased to ₹7.58. In the same quarter last year, the EPS was ₹4.91.
Half-Year Performance
For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, the standalone net profit reached ₹172.34 crore, an increase from ₹62.36 crore in the previous year's half-year period. Standalone revenue from operations for the six months stood at ₹1484.73 crore, compared to ₹1213.19 crore in the first half of the previous fiscal.
Depreciation Adjustment
Sportking India reassessed the useful life of certain plant and machinery categories during the quarter. This change, effective from 1 July 2026, resulted in a lower depreciation charge of ₹8.02 crore for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026.
Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.