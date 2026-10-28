Air Force Sports Complex Near PM’s Residence Closed Amid Government Land Takeover

The Air Force Sports Complex on Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, was closed to members from Wednesday until further notice, cancelling a farewell golfing event planned for outgoing Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who retires on October 31.

The complex houses a golf course, swimming pool and restaurants and is located close to the Prime Minister’s residence. Members received messages on Tuesday informing them of the closure, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

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“Greetings of the day! The Complex will remain closed on 28 Oct from 5.00 am till further orders,” the message sent to members reportedly stated.

Farewell golfing event cancelled

A golfing farewell is traditionally organised for outgoing service chiefs in their capacity as patron-in-chief of the respective golf course, a former air chief told the newspaper.

According to the report, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had recently conveyed that it required the land allotted to the IAF for operating the sports complex. The government subsequently took possession of the golf course, the report added.

Read Also HC To Hear Plea By Delhi Gymkhana Club Members Against Centre’s Order To Vacate Premises By June 5

Centre's move to reclaim properties

The closure comes amid the Centre’s efforts to reclaim several high-profile properties. In May, the government issued a notice to the Delhi Gymkhana Club, seeking the handover of its premises to the Land and Development Office for defence infrastructure purposes. The club challenged the decision in the Delhi High Court.

The Centre also took possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground after a Delhi court declined to stay its eviction from the 15-acre property.