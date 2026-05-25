HC To Hear Plea By Delhi Gymkhana Club Members Against Centre’s Order To Vacate Premises By June 5 | X / PTI

New Delhi: Members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club on Monday moved the Delhi High Court against the Centre's order asking the club to hand over the premises to it by June 5.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi.

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The court listed the natter for hearing on Tuesday.

The Centre has asked the Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi to hand over the premises by June 5, citing that the 27.3-acre plot was required for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure".

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The order, issued by the Land & Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has stated that the premises, located in a highly sensitive and strategic area of Delhi, is critically required for the strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes.

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