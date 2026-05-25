 HC To Hear Plea By Delhi Gymkhana Club Members Against Centre’s Order To Vacate Premises By June 5
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HC To Hear Plea By Delhi Gymkhana Club Members Against Centre’s Order To Vacate Premises By June 5

Members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club have approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre’s order directing them to vacate their Lutyens’ Delhi premises by June 5. The government cites defence and security requirements for the 27.3-acre site. The court has listed the matter for an urgent hearing on Tuesday after it was mentioned before Justice Avneesh Jhingan.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 25, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
HC To Hear Plea By Delhi Gymkhana Club Members Against Centre’s Order To Vacate Premises By June 5
HC To Hear Plea By Delhi Gymkhana Club Members Against Centre’s Order To Vacate Premises By June 5 | X / PTI

New Delhi: Members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club on Monday moved the Delhi High Court against the Centre's order asking the club to hand over the premises to it by June 5.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi.

The court listed the natter for hearing on Tuesday.

The Centre has asked the Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi to hand over the premises by June 5, citing that the 27.3-acre plot was required for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure".

The order, issued by the Land & Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has stated that the premises, located in a highly sensitive and strategic area of Delhi, is critically required for the strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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