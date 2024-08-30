Spicejet Under 'Enhanced Surveillance' Yet Again: How Does This Affect Passengers? Check Here

File Photo

Embattled low-cost airline, Spicejet has had to deal with a new tranche of turbulence.

Enhanced Surveillance

This time, the airline has been placed under "enhanced surveillance" by India's regulatory body for civil aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This development comes to pass after passengers were not allowed to board the airline's flights in Dubai as it had not paid its airport dues.

The DGCA claimed that it had conducted a special audit of Spicejet engineering facilities on the 7th and 8th of August 2024. This, according to the regulator, unravelled certain 'deficiencies'.

The DGCA said the airline has been placed under "enhanced surveillance with immediate effect".

What Does This Mean?

This measure results in an increase in spot checks and night-time audits with a view to ensuring operational safety.

According to statements from Spicejet, obtained by news agencies, the airline attributed this to some 'operational issues'.

According to reports, all the scheduled flights from Dubai are now operating as planned.

Does This Affect You?

This is not the first time the airline has been placed under such stringent supervision. Previously, a similar incident had come to pass in 2022, during the height of the pandemic. It, however, needs to be noted that this action from the regulatory body does not affect the immediate operations of the Ajay Singh-led airline.

However, its is advised to be prepared and circumspect in this matter. Communicating with the airline is essential. In addition, one should also use governmental aviation channels and other instruments to track and gauge the progress of the scheduled flights.

Spicejet In A Soup

Earlier this month, SpiceJet ran into a similar conundrum as, after temporary disruptions", it arrived at a settlement with the Mumbai airport.

The airline has been mired with controversies and it has not brought about any good to the company. Once one of the consequential low-cost airlines, today Spicejet is mired in controversies, that seemingly appear to be drifting out of its control.

In addition to operational issues, there have been reports of administrative bottlenecks as well. The airline was reported to have delayed salary payments to its employees. Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court ordered SpiceJet to ground three engines leased from French lessors as it had failed to pay up the rentals.