 SpiceJet Plans To List Shares On NSE, Shares Surge Over 8%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSpiceJet Plans To List Shares On NSE, Shares Surge Over 8%

SpiceJet Plans To List Shares On NSE, Shares Surge Over 8%

In order to reach a wider investor base, "the company shall soon be listing its securities on National Stock Exchange of India Limited", the airline said in a regulatory filing.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
SpiceJet Plans To List Shares On NSE, Shares Surge Over 8% | Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

No-frills airline SpiceJet on Monday said it will soon be listing its securities on the National Stock Exchange.

Shares of the carrier, which is navigating financial turbulence, jumped more than 8 per cent in the morning trade on the BSE.

In order to reach a wider investor base, "the company shall soon be listing its securities on National Stock Exchange of India Limited", the airline said in a regulatory filing.

There are various requirements, including financial parameters, that need to be fulfilled by companies to get listed on the NSE.

SpiceJet, which has been grappling with multiple headwinds, including issues with aircraft lessors, is looking to raise funds.

Last week, the airline said that its board will discuss and consider options for raising fresh capital through issue of equity shares and/or convertible securities on preferential basis.

On Monday, shares of the company soared 8.46 per cent to Rs 59.62 apiece on the BSE. The 30-share Sensex was trading marginally higher at 69,918.80 points.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets In Green, Sensex At 69,911.53, Nifty Above 20,950
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govt Expects Onion Prices To Fall Below ₹40 Per Kg By January: Official

Govt Expects Onion Prices To Fall Below ₹40 Per Kg By January: Official

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions And Indian Oil Corporation Partners To Install Over 500 EV Charging...

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions And Indian Oil Corporation Partners To Install Over 500 EV Charging...

SpiceJet Plans To List Shares On NSE, Shares Surge Over 8%

SpiceJet Plans To List Shares On NSE, Shares Surge Over 8%

RBI Issues Warnings On Misleading Loan Waiver Advertisements, Urges Public Vigilance

RBI Issues Warnings On Misleading Loan Waiver Advertisements, Urges Public Vigilance

Bank Of India Announces Allotment Of Equity Shares To Qualified Institutional Buyers

Bank Of India Announces Allotment Of Equity Shares To Qualified Institutional Buyers