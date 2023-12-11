Opening Bell: Markets In Green, Sensex At 69,911.53, Nifty Above 20,950

Opening Bell: Market In Green, Sensex At 69,911.53, Nifty Above 20,950 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 69,911.53 up by 85.93, and Nifty at 20,980.10, up by 10.70 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,460.70, up by 198.70 points or 0.42 percent.

From Sensex pack, Maruti, ITC, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, and HCL Tech were the major gainers in the morning session whereas Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, and Infosys were among the major losers.

Markets on Friday

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the week on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 303.91 points or 0.44 per cent, to close at 69,825.60. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 68.25 points or 0.33 per cent to end the day at 20,969.40. Nifty Bank gained 420.60 points or 0.90 per cent at 47,262.

Global markets

The US stock market on Friday ended on a higher note. The S&P 500 is still 4 percent lower than its peak closing level from late 2021, while the Nasdaq remains down by 10 percent from its record high during the same period.

Asian markets are trading mixed on Monday. The Japan's Nikkei 225 is up by 539.14 points, reaching 32,847. Hong Kong's Hang Seng is down by 248.36 points, currently standing at 16,086.01 , while South Korea's KOSPI sheds 10.30 points, reaching 2,517.55. Additionally, Gifty Nifty stands at 21,079, down by 14 points.

Oil prices

On Monday, the price of oil experienced a slight increase as Brent crude futures climbed by 11 cents, equivalent to a 0.2 percent rise, reaching US dollar 75.95 per barrel by 0119 GMT. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw a 0.1 percent increase, rising by 7 cents to US dollar 71.30 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee rose 1 paisa to 83.39 against US dollar in early trade on Monday.